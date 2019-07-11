subscribe to newsletter
  Court Opens Case Upon Withdrawal Of Funds From Kolomoiskyi Under NBU's Appeal
11 July 2019, Thursday, 18:12 15
On July 11, the Economic Court of Dnipropetrovsk region has urged organizing of a preparatory meeting under an appeal of the National Bank of Ukraine against former stockholder of PrivatBank, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, within cases upon withdrawal of funds, in particular, UAH 1.27 billion, UAH 1.29 billion, and UAH 0.5 billion.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The appeal touches the obligations under contracts of suretyship in compliance with the debt that emerged as at late December 2015.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 20, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv decided to terminate the suretyship contract of Ihor Kolomoiskyi upon PrivatBank refinancing loans obtained before transfer of the financial institution into the state’s ownership.

