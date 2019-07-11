Rada Refuses To Dismiss Klimkin

The Verkhovna Rada has refused to dismiss Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin.

160 Members of Parliament voted for the adoption of the draft resolution No. 10381 with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On May 17, Klimkin announced his decision to resign.

He was first appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs in June 2014 in the government of Arsenii Yatseniuk, and in December of the same year Klimkin was reappointed.

In the government of Volodymyr Groysman, he retained his position.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Defense are appointed by the Verkhovna Rada following a suggestion of the President.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 2, Klimkin sent a letter to Groysman on the coordination of his vacation from July 3.

On June 6, the Rada refused to dismiss Klimkin.

On June 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again suggested the Parliament to dismiss Klimkin and appoint Prystaiko as Foreign Minister.