Rada Refuses To Dismiss Klimkin

The Verkhovna Rada has refused to dismiss Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin.\r\n160 Members of Parliament voted for the adoption of the draft resolution No. 10381 with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nOn May 17, Klimkin announced his decision to resign.\r\nHe was first appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs in June 2014 in the government of Arsenii Yatseniuk, and in December of the same year Klimkin was reappointed.\r\nIn the government of Volodymyr Groysman, he retained his position.\r\nThe Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Defense are appointed by the Verkhovna Rada following a suggestion of the President.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 2, Klimkin sent a letter to Groysman on the coordination of his vacation from July 3.\r\nOn June 6, the Rada refused to dismiss Klimkin.\r\nOn June 11, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again suggested the Parliament to dismiss Klimkin and appoint Prystaiko as Foreign Minister.