Secretary of the Boryspil City Council, Yaroslav Hodunok, intends to visit the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Thursday and sue President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for offenses.

He said in his interview for the Ukrainian News Agency.

The secretary noted that neither material nor moral compensation would be important for him.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy called the Boryspil City Council secretary a robber and ousted him away from the meeting.