Rada Adopts Electoral Code

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted the Electoral Code.

A total of 230 parliamentary members backed respective draft electoral code 3112-1, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill of Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, MPs Oleksandr Chernenko (Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction) and Leonid Yemets (People's Front) provides for holding of parliamentary election in 27 electoral regions.

Every party will nominate two types of lists: single list of candidates within the nationwide election constituency; and lists of candidates in respective electoral regions to then form a single list of candidates.

Voters in electoral regions will vote for respective regional lists, instead of the single list of candidates.

Besides, the voters can also vote for a standalone candidate on the list he votes for.

The vote threshold is 5%.

After determination of parties that manage to overcome the vote threshold, the Central Election Commission will define the election quota: the number of votes required to obtain one mandate.

The quota will be defined through dividing the number of all votes in a nationwide constituency for all regional lists of parties that managed to overcome the vote threshold by the constitutional composition of the Verkhovna Rada (450 MPs).

After that, the CEC will determine the number of mandates per regional list of a party.

To do so, the number of votes within the electoral region is divided by the electoral quota and the figure received is rounded to a whole number.

The mandates will be obtained by the most voter-supported party candidates within the electoral region.

Then the mandates undistributed in constituencies will be distributed among parties with the list of party candidates in the nationwide election constituency to be established as a result of a voting.

The law will take effect on December 1, 2023.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2017, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft electoral code as a basis.

In October 2015, three MPs suggested that the Verkhovna Rada adopt the electoral code.