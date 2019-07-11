subscribe to newsletter
11 July 2019, Thursday, 13:12
Politics
Ukrainian news
47% Of Pollees Questioned By Rating Sociological Group Ready To Support Servant Of The People Party, 11.6% - Oppositional Platform, 8.2% - European Solidarity, 6.6% - Holos Party, And 6.4% - Batkivschyna At Rada Election

A total of 47% of pollees questioned by the Rating sociological group are ready to vote for the Servant of the People party; 11.6% - Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; 8.2% - European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko; 6.6% - Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk; and 6.4% - Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party at the parliamentary election.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

At the same time, the Strength And Honor party of Ihor Smeshko is supported by 3.6%; the Opposition bloc by 3.2%; 2.8% - Groysman’s Ukrainian Strategy; 2.5% - Radical Party of Oleh Liashko; and 2.1% - Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association party.

The level of trust in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is 65%, 27% do not trust him.

Among the leaders of the Ukrainian political forces, the highest trust level goes to Sviatoslav Vakarchuk (25%), Servant of the People party head, Dmytro Razumkov (24%), head of the Civic Position party, Anatolii Hrytsenko (23%), head of the Batkivschyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko (22%), leader of the Oppositional Platform, Yurii Boiko (22%), Prime Minister of Ukraine, Volodymyr Groysman (20% ), and the leader of the Strength and Honor party, Ihor Smeshko (20%).

The least trusted officials are former president and head of the European Solidarity, Petro Poroshenko (14%), and Viktor Medvedchuk (12%).

In the west of the country, the highest level of trust belongs to Zelenskyy and Vakarchuk; in the center – Zelenskyy, Hrytsenko, Tymoshenko, Smeshko and Groysman; in the south – Zelenskyy and Boiko; and in the east – Zelenskyy, Boiko, Razumkov and Medvedchuk.

The poll was conducted among 2,000 adult respondents in the period of July 6-10.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 13% of respondents questioned by the Rating sociological group want to see Co-Chair of the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association, Yurii Boiko, as the prime minister; 11% - Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko; and 10% - incumbent prime minister, Volodymyr Groysman.

