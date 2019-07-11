subscribe to newsletter
11 July 2019
Annual Inflation In June Exceeded NBU Outlook’s Trajectory

The actual indicator of the annual inflation in June exceeded the trajectory of the outlook published in the inflation report of the National Bank of Ukraine.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, deviation from the outlook has shrunk substantially if compared with May thanks to the expected exhaustion of impact of negative supply factors.

According to the report, the core inflation was decreasing several times faster than expected.

In June, the core inflation remained at the level of 7.4% year over year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2019, consumer prices decreased by 0.5%.

