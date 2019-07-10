subscribe to newsletter
25.5 25.9
28.4 29.1
˟
10 July 2019, Wednesday, 19:41 207
Politics 2019-07-11T06:45:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
Darnitsa passes GMP compliance audit

Darnitsa passes GMP compliance audit

Pharmaceutical company Darnitsa has passed an inspection of the State Service of Ukraine on Medicine and Drugs Control and by that once again confirmed its compliance to the Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. 

 The company has got a certificate, valid for up to three years, that functions for all pharmaceuticals production areas, Darnitsa press service reports.

“Darnitsa invested more than 200 million euros into the construction of the quality system and GMP standards compliance. Every year the company transfers 10 percent of its gross income to the research and project engineering, manufacturing automation and digitalization,” said Darnitsa’s CEO Andriy Obrizan. 

In the last three years alone, Darnitsa got five positive conclusions of the GMP compliance from the regulatory organs of Ukraine, Belarus and European Union countries. The company got its first certificate in 2003.

 GMP is the generally recognized world pharmaceuticals production certification standards, obligatory for the European market. In Ukraine GMP is aligned with the European Union standards.

 Pharmaceutical company Darnitsa has been a leader of the pharmaceuticals market of Ukraine in terms of volume sales since 1998.  Darnitsa’s products portfolio includes some 250  names of the medical agents. Cardiology, neurology, pain killers are among the  strategic directions of the company’s portfolio development.

Darnitsa exports its products to 16 countries. Darnitsa’s net operating income in 2018 grew by 18.7 percent to UAH 3.002 billion.

Glib Zagoriy is the ultimate beneficiary of the company.
Archive
News
Darnitsa passes GMP compliance audit 19:41
Economy Ministry: Average Customs Cost Of Gas Imported By Ukraine In June Down 8.7% To USD 196.4 Per Thousand Cubic Meters 17:43
NBU Reveals 21 Illegal Exchange Offices In April-June 17:39
NACB Serves Zaporizhia Region’s Ex-Governor Bryl With Suspicion Of False Declaration 17:35
Cabinet Introduces Mandatory Training For People Wishing To Adopt Children 17:33
more news
Russian Military Ship Enters Closed Combat Area At Sea Breeze 2019 Drills 14:11
PGO Opens Terrorism Financing Case Against NewsOne TV Channel's Beneficial Owners 18:32
Zelenskyy's Salary In May Amounts To UAH 12,700, In June - UAH 28,000 18:38
Zelenskyy Authorizes Bezsmertnyi To Represent Ukraine In TCG Political Subgroup Instead Of Motsyk 18:29
Television Council Sets Unscheduled Inspection At NewsOne Channel Over Its Intention To Hold A Teleconference Bridge With Russia-1 Channel 13:52
more news
NBU Cancels Dividend Repatriation Limit 13:50
Dnipropetrovsk Acting Governor Batura Declares UAH 351,000 Of Income For 2018 13:33
NACB Prepares Charge Papers Against Nasalik Suspected Of Declaring False Information 13:37
Russian Military Ship Enters Closed Combat Area At Sea Breeze 2019 Drills 14:11
Court Refuses To Arrest Yuschenko’s Property 14:15
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok