NBU Reveals 21 Illegal Exchange Offices In April-June

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) revealed 21 illegal currency exchange offices in April-June.

The NBU said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In April-June 2019, the National Bank made 269 inspections of structural units (currency exchange offices) of non-bank financial institutions to observe the procedure for organizing and carrying out currency exchange transactions.

The checks were carried out in Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, Lviv, Volyn, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Zhytomyr, Ternopil, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Mykoliav, Poltava, Sumy, Kherson, Cherkasy, Kyiv regions and in Kyiv.

Among the revealed violations of the procedure for carrying out currency exchange operations, the following were significant: carrying out currency exchange operations without proper documentation; a significant discrepancy between cash on hand in the non-bank financial institutions' cash desk and accounting reporting documents; failure to provide documents, materials, information at the time of the inspection upon request of an authorized employee of the National Bank.

During inspections of legal exchange offices by authorized employees of the National Bank, 21 currency exchange offices were found that worked illegally in Kharkiv, Lviv, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk, Poltava, Donetsk and Kherson regions.

The information about illegal exchange offices was sent by the National Bank to the law enforcement agencies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Bank revealed 12 illegal currency exchange offices in January-March.

The NBU revealed 78 illegal currency exchange offices in 2018.