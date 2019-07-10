subscribe to newsletter
25.5 25.9
28.4 29.1
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • NACB Serves Zaporizhia Region’s Ex-Governor Bryl With Suspicion Of False Declaration
10 July 2019, Wednesday, 17:35 8
Politics 2019-07-10T17:37:47+03:00
Ukrainian news
NACB Serves Zaporizhia Region’s Ex-Governor Bryl With Suspicion Of False Declaration

NACB Serves Zaporizhia Region’s Ex-Governor Bryl With Suspicion Of False Declaration

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has served the former governor of Zaporizhia region, Kostiantin Bryl, with notification of suspicion of false declaration.

The press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On July 9, NACB detectives and prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor-General’s Office (SACPO) served the former governor with the notification of suspicion under Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code.

According to investigator, it has been established that the former governor failed to declare incomes totaling about UAH 35 million and UAH 8 million in his electronic asset declarations for 2016 and 2017, respectively, and did not file an income declaration for 2015.

The assets that were not declared in the period of 2016-2017 include real estate, cars, income, and corporate rights.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau recently asked the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor-General’s Office to approve the notification of suspicion against Bryl.

Больше новостей о: NACB declaration governor Zaporizhia region Kostiantyn Bryl false declaration

Archive
News
Economy Ministry: Average Customs Cost Of Gas Imported By Ukraine In June Down 8.7% To USD 196.4 Per Thousand Cubic Meters 17:43
NBU Reveals 21 Illegal Exchange Offices In April-June 17:39
NACB Serves Zaporizhia Region’s Ex-Governor Bryl With Suspicion Of False Declaration 17:35
Cabinet Introduces Mandatory Training For People Wishing To Adopt Children 17:33
Cabinet Establishes Gradual Increase In Minimum Salary Of Teacher To 4 Living Wages From 2023 17:30
more news
Ukraine, EU Sign 5 Financial Agreements Worth EUR 127 Million 18:09
PGO Opens Treason Case Due To Planned Link-Up Between NewsOne And Russia 1 TV Channels 18:05
48.8% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives And Razumkov Center For Finding Certain Compromise With Russia And DPR/LPR To Restore Peace In Donbas 17:58
Zelenskyy's Salary In May Amounts To UAH 12,700, In June - UAH 28,000 18:38
Gas Price For Household Consumers Not To Grow In Fall – Groysman 17:55
more news
NBU Cancels Dividend Repatriation Limit 13:50
Court Refuses To Arrest Yuschenko’s Property 14:15
Russian Military Ship Enters Closed Combat Area At Sea Breeze 2019 Drills 14:11
Cabinet Approves Reorganization Of Eastern OMEP Through Its Joining To Energoatom 14:19
Dnipropetrovsk Acting Governor Batura Declares UAH 351,000 Of Income For 2018 13:33
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok