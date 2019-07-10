NACB Serves Zaporizhia Region’s Ex-Governor Bryl With Suspicion Of False Declaration

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has served the former governor of Zaporizhia region, Kostiantin Bryl, with notification of suspicion of false declaration.\r\nThe press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nOn July 9, NACB detectives and prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor-General’s Office (SACPO) served the former governor with the notification of suspicion under Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code.\r\nAccording to investigator, it has been established that the former governor failed to declare incomes totaling about UAH 35 million and UAH 8 million in his electronic asset declarations for 2016 and 2017, respectively, and did not file an income declaration for 2015.\r\nThe assets that were not declared in the period of 2016-2017 include real estate, cars, income, and corporate rights.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau recently asked the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor-General’s Office to approve the notification of suspicion against Bryl.