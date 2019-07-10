NACB Serves Zaporizhia Region’s Ex-Governor Bryl With Suspicion Of False Declaration

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has served the former governor of Zaporizhia region, Kostiantin Bryl, with notification of suspicion of false declaration.

The press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On July 9, NACB detectives and prosecutors from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor-General’s Office (SACPO) served the former governor with the notification of suspicion under Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code.

According to investigator, it has been established that the former governor failed to declare incomes totaling about UAH 35 million and UAH 8 million in his electronic asset declarations for 2016 and 2017, respectively, and did not file an income declaration for 2015.

The assets that were not declared in the period of 2016-2017 include real estate, cars, income, and corporate rights.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau recently asked the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor-General’s Office to approve the notification of suspicion against Bryl.