Cabinet Introduces Mandatory Training For People Wishing To Adopt Children

The Cabinet of Ministers has introduced mandatory training for people wishing to adopt children.

The Ministry of Social Policy announced this in a statement, citing the relevant government decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This resolution provides for introduction of mandatory training for citizens of Ukraine who wish to adopt orphaned children and children deprived of parental care…," the resolution states.

According to the statement, implementation of this resolution will ensure maximum openness and transparency of the adoption procedure, minimize corruption risks and corruption components in the adoption process, and ensure that the interests of orphans and children deprived of parental care are taken into account.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed his first law, which grants leaves to adoptive parents of orphans, on June 20. This law stipulates that in the case of adoption of a child, one of the adoptive spouses is to be granted a 56-day paid leave, excluding public holidays and non-working days.