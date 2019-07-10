Cabinet Approves Reorganization Of Eastern OMEP Through Its Joining To Energoatom

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved reorganization of Zhovti Vody-based Eastern ore mining and enrichment plant state-run enterprise (Dnipropetrovsk region) through its joining to the Kyiv-based Energoatom national nuclear energy generating company.

Respective decision was taken at the Wednesday meeting of the Ukrainian Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the move will allow creation of integrated infrastructure that will include facilities producing and processing of uranium raw materials and generation of electric energy by nuclear power plants (NPPs).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the enterprise boosted uranium concentrate production by 41% or 343.4 tons year over year to 1,179.5 tons.

The Eastern OMEP is the sole Ukrainian and the largest European enterprise producing and processing of uranium ore.