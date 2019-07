The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv refuses to arrest property of former president, Viktor Yuschenko.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the head of the special investigations department of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), Serhii Horbatiuk.

He said respective decision was taken on July 9.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the PGO had asked the court to arrest Yuschenko's property.