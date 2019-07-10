subscribe to newsletter
25.5 25.9
28.4 29.1
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Russian Military Ship Enters Closed Combat Area At Sea Breeze 2019 Drills
10 July 2019, Wednesday, 14:11 29
Politics 2019-07-10T18:45:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Russian Military Ship Enters Closed Combat Area At Sea Breeze 2019 Drills

Russian Military Ship Enters Closed Combat Area At Sea Breeze 2019 Drills

A Russian military ship has entered a closed area for combat exercises at the Sea Breeze 2019 drills on July 10 at about 8 a.m.

Press service of the Command of the Ukrainian Navy has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The ship provoked a dangerous situation.

The Black Sea ship was questioned by the Hetman Sahaidachnyi frigate in compliance with the international protocol, however, pretended it had problems with communication.

The Naval Command notes the fact was another signal for the world community not to accept the Russian Federation as a predictable entity of the international sea law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 1, the Sea Breeze 2019 started in Odesa.

Больше новостей о: Russia drills Sea Breeze 2019 military ship combat exercises

Archive
News
Economy Ministry: Average Customs Cost Of Gas Imported By Ukraine In June Down 8.7% To USD 196.4 Per Thousand Cubic Meters 17:43
NBU Reveals 21 Illegal Exchange Offices In April-June 17:39
NACB Serves Zaporizhia Region’s Ex-Governor Bryl With Suspicion Of False Declaration 17:35
Cabinet Introduces Mandatory Training For People Wishing To Adopt Children 17:33
Cabinet Establishes Gradual Increase In Minimum Salary Of Teacher To 4 Living Wages From 2023 17:30
more news
Ukraine, EU Sign 5 Financial Agreements Worth EUR 127 Million 18:09
PGO Opens Treason Case Due To Planned Link-Up Between NewsOne And Russia 1 TV Channels 18:05
48.8% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives And Razumkov Center For Finding Certain Compromise With Russia And DPR/LPR To Restore Peace In Donbas 17:58
Zelenskyy's Salary In May Amounts To UAH 12,700, In June - UAH 28,000 18:38
Gas Price For Household Consumers Not To Grow In Fall – Groysman 17:55
more news
NBU Cancels Dividend Repatriation Limit 13:50
Court Refuses To Arrest Yuschenko’s Property 14:15
Russian Military Ship Enters Closed Combat Area At Sea Breeze 2019 Drills 14:11
Cabinet Approves Reorganization Of Eastern OMEP Through Its Joining To Energoatom 14:19
Dnipropetrovsk Acting Governor Batura Declares UAH 351,000 Of Income For 2018 13:33
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok