NBU Cancels Dividend Repatriation Limit

The National Bank of Ukraine has cancelled all restrictions on repatriation of dividends to improve investment climate as was provided for by the roadmap on currency liberalization.

The central bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Starting July 10, 2019, the business with foreign capital is not restricted with a limit on repatriation of dividends or sending them into accounts of non-residents in Ukraine worth EUR 12 million per month per legal entity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NBU has cancelled obligation of mandatory sale of foreign currency and the limit on financing of offices of the Ukrainian businesses abroad.