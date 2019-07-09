subscribe to newsletter
25.55 25.9
28.5 29.15
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy's Salary In May Amounts To UAH 12,700, In June - UAH 28,000
09 July 2019, Tuesday, 18:38 16
Politics 2019-07-10T00:30:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy's Salary In May Amounts To UAH 12,700, In June - UAH 28,000

Zelenskyy's Salary In May Amounts To UAH 12,700, In June - UAH 28,000

The salary of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in May amounted to UAH 12,700, and in June - UAH 28,000.

This is stated in the response of the State Affairs Department to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

“Salary of the President of Ukraine V. Zelenskyy in May 2019 since taking office was charged at the rate of official salary - UAH 12,727, in June 2019 - UAH 28,000,” the response reads.

Zelenskyy began his duties as head of state on May 20.

Accordingly, one of his working days was estimated at UAH 1,273 in May and UAH 1,555 in June.

In recalculation for all days of the month, the head of state received UAH 1,061 and UAH 933, respectively.

At the same time, if to count the salary paid, not the accrued salary, the amount will be less.

"Any other salary components (allowances, bonuses, etc.) are not established for the President of Ukraine. Taxes and fees were paid from salary in accordance with current legislation: in May 2019 - UAH 2,482, in June - UAH 5,460," the response reads.

Thus, in May, Zelenskyy was paid UAH 10,245 of salary, and in June - UAH 22,540.

Accordingly, this is UAH 854 per day or UAH 1,025 per working day in May and UAH 751 per day or UAH 1,252 per working day in June.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy declared UAH 9.7 million of income for 2018.

Больше новостей о: President salary Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Archive
News
Zelenskyy's Salary In May Amounts To UAH 12,700, In June - UAH 28,000 18:38
NACB Checking Whether SPF Acting Head Trubarov Accepted Bribe For Appointment – Source 18:34
PGO Opens Terrorism Financing Case Against NewsOne TV Channel's Beneficial Owners 18:32
Zelenskyy Authorizes Bezsmertnyi To Represent Ukraine In TCG Political Subgroup Instead Of Motsyk 18:29
NACB, SACPO Serve Nasalik With Suspicion Of Failing To Declare USD 1.2 Million 18:27
more news
NewsOne Cancels Teleconference Bridge With Russia-1 Channel 14:09
Ukraine, EU Prepare Draft Joint Statement For Summit And Take Into Account Ukraine’s Demands – Ambassador Tochytskyi 13:33
Zelenskyy Calling On Putin, Trump, May, Merkel, And Macron To Hold Meeting In Belarus 13:46
Ukraine, EU Sign 5 Financial Agreements Worth EUR 127 Million 18:09
Zelenskyy To Table Presidential Lustration Bill For Rada's Consideration – Presidential Envoy To Rada Stefanchuk 13:51
more news
Dnipropetrovsk Acting Governor Batura Declares UAH 351,000 Of Income For 2018 13:33
NACB Prepares Charge Papers Against Nasalik Suspected Of Declaring False Information 13:37
Lutsenko's June Salary UAH 107,000 13:29
NACB Asking SACPO To Agree Suspicion For Ex-Zaporizhia Governor Bryl 13:40
Television Council Sets Unscheduled Inspection At NewsOne Channel Over Its Intention To Hold A Teleconference Bridge With Russia-1 Channel 13:52
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok