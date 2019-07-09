Zelenskyy's Salary In May Amounts To UAH 12,700, In June - UAH 28,000

The salary of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in May amounted to UAH 12,700, and in June - UAH 28,000.

This is stated in the response of the State Affairs Department to the request of the Ukrainian News Agency.

“Salary of the President of Ukraine V. Zelenskyy in May 2019 since taking office was charged at the rate of official salary - UAH 12,727, in June 2019 - UAH 28,000,” the response reads.

Zelenskyy began his duties as head of state on May 20.

Accordingly, one of his working days was estimated at UAH 1,273 in May and UAH 1,555 in June.

In recalculation for all days of the month, the head of state received UAH 1,061 and UAH 933, respectively.

At the same time, if to count the salary paid, not the accrued salary, the amount will be less.

"Any other salary components (allowances, bonuses, etc.) are not established for the President of Ukraine. Taxes and fees were paid from salary in accordance with current legislation: in May 2019 - UAH 2,482, in June - UAH 5,460," the response reads.

Thus, in May, Zelenskyy was paid UAH 10,245 of salary, and in June - UAH 22,540.

Accordingly, this is UAH 854 per day or UAH 1,025 per working day in May and UAH 751 per day or UAH 1,252 per working day in June.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy declared UAH 9.7 million of income for 2018.