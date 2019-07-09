NACB Checking Whether SPF Acting Head Trubarov Accepted Bribe For Appointment – Source

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) is checking whether the State Property Fund’s acting head Vitalii Trubarov accepted a bribe in exchange for an appointment to a position at the fund.

A law enforcement source disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

“We are checking his involvement – whether he took money for an appointment or not,” he said.

According to the source, Trubarov has not yet been detained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Security Service of Ukraine are conducting searches in the State Property Fund building in Kyiv.

The search, which was sanctioned by a court, is part of the investigation of a corruption case.