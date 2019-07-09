subscribe to newsletter
  • PGO Opens Terrorism Financing Case Against NewsOne TV Channel's Beneficial Owners
09 July 2019, Tuesday, 18:32 23
PGO Opens Terrorism Financing Case Against NewsOne TV Channel's Beneficial Owners

The Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGO) has opened criminal proceedings against the beneficial owners of the NewsOne television channel on suspicion of financing terrorism.

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, two directors of offshore companies, who are the beneficial owners of the television channel, are associated with the Russian-based Promsvyazbank, which finances and processes the Russian government’s military procurements.

"In connection with this, criminal proceedings were registered today on suspicion of financing terrorism," the prosecutor general said.

According to him, the Security Service of Ukraine is in charge of investigation of the case.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NewsOne television channel has canceled a planned link up with the Russia-1 state TV channel.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the planned television link-up as a cheap but dangerous public-relations move ahead of the July 21 parliamentary election.

The National Union of Journalists earlier called on NewsOne to cancel the link-up with the Russia-1 TV channel.

The Security Service of Ukraine has called on the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on the NewsOne and 112 Ukraine television channels immediately.

