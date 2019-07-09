Zelenskyy Authorizes Bezsmertnyi To Represent Ukraine In TCG Political Subgroup Instead Of Motsyk

subscribe to newsletter
09 July 2019, Tuesday, 18:29 15
Politics 2019-07-10T02:15:03+03:00
Ukrainian news
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has authorized Roman Bezsmertnyi to represent Ukraine in the political subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on resolution of the conflict in the Donbas (Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) instead of Oleksandr Motsyk.

This is stated in the presidential decree No. 504 dated July 9, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Former deputy foreign affairs minister (2003-2005) Motsyk began working in the TCG political subgroup in November 2016.

Bezsmertnyi was Ukraine’s ambassador to Belarus from 2010 to 2011 and Ukraine’s representative in the TCG political subgroup from 2015 to 2016.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early June, former president Leonid Kuchma (1994-2005) was reappointed as the head of Ukraine’s TCG representatives for talks in Minsk.

Kuchma represented Ukraine in the TCG from 2014 to 2018.

Больше новостей о: Donbas TCG President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Oleksandr Motsyk Roman Bezsmertnyi

