NACB, SACPO Serve Nasalik With Suspicion Of Failing To Declare USD 1.2 Million

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) have served Minister of Energy and Coal Industry Ihor Nasalik with notification of suspicion of failing to declare USD 1.2 million in borrowed funds.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to investigators, Nasalik provided inaccurate information in his declaration for the period of 2015-2018.

According to the statement, it has been established that Nasalik borrowed USD 1.2 million from individuals but did not declare it.

He was served with notification of suspicion committing a crime under Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code (false declaration).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau has prepared a notification of suspicion that Nasalik made a false declaration.