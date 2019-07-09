Television Council Sets Unscheduled Inspection At NewsOne Channel Over Its Intention To Hold A Teleconference Bridge With Russia-1 Channel

Television Council Sets Unscheduled Inspection At NewsOne Channel Over Its Intention To Hold A Teleconference

The National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council has set an unscheduled inspection of the NewsOne TV channel over its recent intention to organize a teleconference bridge with the Russia-1 state channel (the Russian Federation).

Serhii Kostynskyi, a member of the Council, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the inspection will be conducted to study observance of requirements in terms of kindling hatred.

At the same time, the National Council has addressed the Verkhovna Rada requesting to expand authorities of the Council.

Besides, the Council has addressed the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ministry of Interior Affairs to take measures to respond to the situation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) has called on the NewsOne channel to cancel the teleconference bridge with the Russia-1 channel.