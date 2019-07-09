subscribe to newsletter
25.55 25.9
28.5 29.15
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Television Council Sets Unscheduled Inspection At NewsOne Channel Over Its Intention To Hold A Teleconference Bridge With Russia-1 Channel
09 July 2019, Tuesday, 13:52 22
Politics 2019-07-10T03:00:08+03:00
Ukrainian news
Television Council Sets Unscheduled Inspection At NewsOne Channel Over Its Intention To Hold A Teleconference

Television Council Sets Unscheduled Inspection At NewsOne Channel Over Its Intention To Hold A Teleconference Bridge With Russia-1 Channel

The National Television and Radio Broadcasting Council has set an unscheduled inspection of the NewsOne TV channel over its recent intention to organize a teleconference bridge with the Russia-1 state channel (the Russian Federation).

Serhii Kostynskyi, a member of the Council, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the inspection will be conducted to study observance of requirements in terms of kindling hatred.

At the same time, the National Council has addressed the Verkhovna Rada requesting to expand authorities of the Council.

Besides, the Council has addressed the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Ministry of Interior Affairs to take measures to respond to the situation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) has called on the NewsOne channel to cancel the teleconference bridge with the Russia-1 channel.

Больше новостей о: TV channel inspection NewsOne teleconference bridge Russia-1

Archive
News
Zelenskyy's Salary In May Amounts To UAH 12,700, In June - UAH 28,000 18:38
NACB Checking Whether SPF Acting Head Trubarov Accepted Bribe For Appointment – Source 18:34
PGO Opens Terrorism Financing Case Against NewsOne TV Channel's Beneficial Owners 18:32
Zelenskyy Authorizes Bezsmertnyi To Represent Ukraine In TCG Political Subgroup Instead Of Motsyk 18:29
NACB, SACPO Serve Nasalik With Suspicion Of Failing To Declare USD 1.2 Million 18:27
more news
NewsOne Cancels Teleconference Bridge With Russia-1 Channel 14:09
Ukraine, EU Prepare Draft Joint Statement For Summit And Take Into Account Ukraine’s Demands – Ambassador Tochytskyi 13:33
Zelenskyy Calling On Putin, Trump, May, Merkel, And Macron To Hold Meeting In Belarus 13:46
Ukraine, EU Sign 5 Financial Agreements Worth EUR 127 Million 18:09
Zelenskyy To Table Presidential Lustration Bill For Rada's Consideration – Presidential Envoy To Rada Stefanchuk 13:51
more news
Dnipropetrovsk Acting Governor Batura Declares UAH 351,000 Of Income For 2018 13:33
NACB Prepares Charge Papers Against Nasalik Suspected Of Declaring False Information 13:37
Lutsenko's June Salary UAH 107,000 13:29
NACB Asking SACPO To Agree Suspicion For Ex-Zaporizhia Governor Bryl 13:40
Television Council Sets Unscheduled Inspection At NewsOne Channel Over Its Intention To Hold A Teleconference Bridge With Russia-1 Channel 13:52
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok