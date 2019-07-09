NACB Asking SACPO To Agree Suspicion For Ex-Zaporizhia Governor Bryl

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) is asking the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) to agree a suspicion for former head of the Zaporizhia Regional State Administration, Kostiantyn Bryl.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

According to the source, the draft suspicion has already been received by the SACPO.

Bryl is suspected of declaring false information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, results of a pre-trial investigation say that having a yearly income of about USD 10,000, Bryl along with his spouse and three daughters travels abroad in particular, to Turkey, Italy, Germany, France, Greece, and Israel where he stays at expensive hotels several times a year.

In particular, cost of services of one of air companies made over USD 41,700.