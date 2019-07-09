subscribe to newsletter
25.55 25.9
28.5 29.15
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • NACB Asking SACPO To Agree Suspicion For Ex-Zaporizhia Governor Bryl
09 July 2019, Tuesday, 13:40 16
Politics 2019-07-10T02:00:09+03:00
Ukrainian news
NACB Asking SACPO To Agree Suspicion For Ex-Zaporizhia Governor Bryl

NACB Asking SACPO To Agree Suspicion For Ex-Zaporizhia Governor Bryl

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) is asking the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) to agree a suspicion for former head of the Zaporizhia Regional State Administration, Kostiantyn Bryl.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

According to the source, the draft suspicion has already been received by the SACPO.

Bryl is suspected of declaring false information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, results of a pre-trial investigation say that having a yearly income of about USD 10,000, Bryl along with his spouse and three daughters travels abroad in particular, to Turkey, Italy, Germany, France, Greece, and Israel where he stays at expensive hotels several times a year.

In particular, cost of services of one of air companies made over USD 41,700.

Больше новостей о: NACB declaration governor SACPO Zaporizhia region Kostiantyn Bryl

Archive
News
Zelenskyy's Salary In May Amounts To UAH 12,700, In June - UAH 28,000 18:38
NACB Checking Whether SPF Acting Head Trubarov Accepted Bribe For Appointment – Source 18:34
PGO Opens Terrorism Financing Case Against NewsOne TV Channel's Beneficial Owners 18:32
Zelenskyy Authorizes Bezsmertnyi To Represent Ukraine In TCG Political Subgroup Instead Of Motsyk 18:29
NACB, SACPO Serve Nasalik With Suspicion Of Failing To Declare USD 1.2 Million 18:27
more news
NewsOne Cancels Teleconference Bridge With Russia-1 Channel 14:09
Ukraine, EU Prepare Draft Joint Statement For Summit And Take Into Account Ukraine’s Demands – Ambassador Tochytskyi 13:33
Zelenskyy Calling On Putin, Trump, May, Merkel, And Macron To Hold Meeting In Belarus 13:46
Ukraine, EU Sign 5 Financial Agreements Worth EUR 127 Million 18:09
Zelenskyy To Table Presidential Lustration Bill For Rada's Consideration – Presidential Envoy To Rada Stefanchuk 13:51
more news
Dnipropetrovsk Acting Governor Batura Declares UAH 351,000 Of Income For 2018 13:33
NACB Prepares Charge Papers Against Nasalik Suspected Of Declaring False Information 13:37
Lutsenko's June Salary UAH 107,000 13:29
NACB Asking SACPO To Agree Suspicion For Ex-Zaporizhia Governor Bryl 13:40
Television Council Sets Unscheduled Inspection At NewsOne Channel Over Its Intention To Hold A Teleconference Bridge With Russia-1 Channel 13:52
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok