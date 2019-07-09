NACB Prepares Charge Papers Against Nasalik Suspected Of Declaring False Information

Detectives of the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) have prepared charge papers against Minister of Energy and Coal Industry of Ukraine, Ihor Nasalik, suspected of declaring false information.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January, the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv refused to oblige the NACB to open a criminal case upon possible unlawful enrichment and public funds embezzlement by Nasalik.

The PGO had earlier urged the NACB to investigate declaring false information by Nasalik.