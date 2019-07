The salary of Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko for June made UAH 107,027.

The Prosecutor General's Office has said this in response to an inquiry of the Ukrainian News Agency.

The basic salary of Lutsenko was UAH 37,000.

The salary includes allowances, increments, and bonuses.

After withholding taxes and fees, Lutsenko received UAH 86,157.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the salary of Prosecutor General Lutsenko for May made UAH 105,000.