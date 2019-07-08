subscribe to newsletter
25.6 25.95
28.7 29.3
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • PGO Opens Treason Case Due To Planned Link-Up Between NewsOne And Russia 1 TV Channels
08 July 2019, Monday, 18:05 13
Politics 2019-07-08T19:45:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
PGO Opens Treason Case Due To Planned Link-Up Between NewsOne And Russia 1 TV Channels

PGO Opens Treason Case Due To Planned Link-Up Between NewsOne And Russia 1 TV Channels

The Prosecutor-General’s Office has opened a treason case in connection with an attempt to establish a television link-up between the NewsOne and Russia 1 television channels.

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko announced this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The PGO registered proceedings today on suspicion of an attempt to commit treason through provision of informational support for subversive activities against Ukraine in connection with the NewsOne television channel’s intentions to establish a television link-up with a sanctioned television channel,” the prosecutor general wrote.

According to him, the owner and host of the NewsOne television channel has been summoned for questioning.

A court petition for seizure of assets is being prepared, he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NewsOne television channel has canceled a planned link-up with the Russia 1 television channel.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the NewsOne television channel’s planned link-up with the Russia 1 television channel as a cheap but dangerous public-relations move ahead of the July 21 parliamentary election.

The National Union of Journalists has called on NewsOne to cancel the link-up with Russia 1.

The Security Service of Ukraine has called on the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on the NewsOne and 112 Ukraine television channels immediately.

Больше новостей о: Russia PGO TV NewsOne Treason treason case

Archive
News
Ukraine, EU Sign 5 Financial Agreements Worth EUR 127 Million 18:09
PGO Opens Treason Case Due To Planned Link-Up Between NewsOne And Russia 1 TV Channels 18:05
48.8% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives And Razumkov Center For Finding Certain Compromise With Russia And DPR/LPR To Restore Peace In Donbas 17:58
Gas Price For Household Consumers Not To Grow In Fall – Groysman 17:55
NBU Acquires Record-Breaking USD 321.2 Million On July 1-5 17:52
more news
NewsOne Cancels Teleconference Bridge With Russia-1 Channel 14:09
Ukraine, EU Prepare Draft Joint Statement For Summit And Take Into Account Ukraine’s Demands – Ambassador Tochytskyi 13:33
Zelenskyy Calling On Putin, Trump, May, Merkel, And Macron To Hold Meeting In Belarus 13:46
Zelenskyy To Table Presidential Lustration Bill For Rada's Consideration – Presidential Envoy To Rada Stefanchuk 13:51
Supreme Court Cancels CEC'S Obligation To Hold Repeat Draw Of Parties – European Solidarity 13:40
more news
Ukraine, EU Prepare Draft Joint Statement For Summit And Take Into Account Ukraine’s Demands – Ambassador Tochytskyi 13:33
Supreme Court Cancels CEC'S Obligation To Hold Repeat Draw Of Parties – European Solidarity 13:40
Zelenskyy Calling On Putin, Trump, May, Merkel, And Macron To Hold Meeting In Belarus 13:46
NewsOne Cancels Teleconference Bridge With Russia-1 Channel 14:09
Zelenskyy To Table Presidential Lustration Bill For Rada's Consideration – Presidential Envoy To Rada Stefanchuk 13:51
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok