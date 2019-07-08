PGO Opens Treason Case Due To Planned Link-Up Between NewsOne And Russia 1 TV Channels

The Prosecutor-General’s Office has opened a treason case in connection with an attempt to establish a television link-up between the NewsOne and Russia 1 television channels.

Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko announced this on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The PGO registered proceedings today on suspicion of an attempt to commit treason through provision of informational support for subversive activities against Ukraine in connection with the NewsOne television channel’s intentions to establish a television link-up with a sanctioned television channel,” the prosecutor general wrote.

According to him, the owner and host of the NewsOne television channel has been summoned for questioning.

A court petition for seizure of assets is being prepared, he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NewsOne television channel has canceled a planned link-up with the Russia 1 television channel.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has described the NewsOne television channel’s planned link-up with the Russia 1 television channel as a cheap but dangerous public-relations move ahead of the July 21 parliamentary election.

The National Union of Journalists has called on NewsOne to cancel the link-up with Russia 1.

The Security Service of Ukraine has called on the National Security and Defense Council to impose sanctions on the NewsOne and 112 Ukraine television channels immediately.