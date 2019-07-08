subscribe to newsletter
  • 48.8% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives And Razumkov Center For Finding Certain Compromise With Russia And DPR/LPR To Restore Peace In Donbas
08 July 2019, Monday
Politics 2019-07-08T19:45:55+03:00
48.8% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives And Razumkov Center For Finding Certain Compromise With Russia And DPR/LPR To Restore Peace In Donbas

A total of 48.8% of pollees questioned by the Democratic Initiatives foundation and the Oleksandr Razumkov's center for economic and political researches consider that for the sake of restoration of peace in Donbas, Ukraine should find compromise with the Russian Federation and leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

The poll was conducted among 2,017 adult respondents in all Ukraine-controlled regions between June 13 and 20.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a total of 41.6% of pollees questioned by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute and the Social Monitoring center will support the Servant of the People party; 13.7the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association; 8.5% - European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko; 7.7% - Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party; and 7.5% Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk.

