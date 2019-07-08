48.8% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives And Razumkov Center For Finding Certain Compromise With Russia And DPR/LPR To Restore Peace In Donbas

48.8% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives And Razumkov Center For Finding Certain Compromise With

A total of 48.8% of pollees questioned by the Democratic Initiatives foundation and the Oleksandr Razumkov's center for economic and political researches consider that for the sake of restoration of peace in Donbas, Ukraine should find compromise with the Russian Federation and leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR).

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from results of the poll.

The poll was conducted among 2,017 adult respondents in all Ukraine-controlled regions between June 13 and 20.

The sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

