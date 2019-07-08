NBU Acquires Record-Breaking USD 321.2 Million On July 1-5

In the period of July 1-5, the National Bank of Ukraine acquired record-breaking amount of USD 321.2 million interbank foreign currency market.\r\nThe NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nIn order to the central bank acquired USD 40 million using the Matching mechanism.\r\nThe Regulator acquired USD 281.2 million at the single rate.\r\nUsing Matching, since January 1, 2019, the NBU has acquired USD 978.5 million and sold USD 108.5 million.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the NBU acquired USD 3,173.78 million and sold USD 1,801.82 million.