NBU Acquires Record-Breaking USD 321.2 Million On July 1-5

In the period of July 1-5, the National Bank of Ukraine acquired record-breaking amount of USD 321.2 million interbank foreign currency market.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In order to the central bank acquired USD 40 million using the Matching mechanism.

The Regulator acquired USD 281.2 million at the single rate.

Using Matching, since January 1, 2019, the NBU has acquired USD 978.5 million and sold USD 108.5 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the NBU acquired USD 3,173.78 million and sold USD 1,801.82 million.