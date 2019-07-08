NewsOne Cancels Teleconference Bridge With Russia-1 Channel

The NewsOne TV channel (Ukraine) has cancelled the teleconference bridge with the Russia-1 channel (the Russian Federation) scheduled for July 12.

This follows from the website of the Ukrainian channel.

"The teleconference bridge called Need To Talk is cancelled due to direct death threats addressed to the channel, journalists and their families," NewsOne says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called the plans of the NewsOne channel to hold the teleconference bridge with the Russia-1 channel a cheap but dangerous PR move before the snap parliamentary election.

The National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) has called on NewsOne to cancel the teleconference bridge with the Russia-1 channel.