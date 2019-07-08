subscribe to newsletter
08 July 2019, Monday
Zelenskyy To Table Presidential Lustration Bill For Rada's Consideration – Presidential Envoy To Rada Stefanchuk

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy intends to table to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine a bill on expansion of the list of entities, including the President, subjected to lustration.

Envoy of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said this at the Monday Conciliatory Council meeting, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Stefanchuk noted that under the bill, the lustration will cover MPs and officials.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 4, 200 supporters of the Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association party; National Corps and the European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko, were rallying outside of the Constitutional Court against possible termination of the law On Purification Of Power.

