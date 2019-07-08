Supreme Court Cancels CEC'S Obligation To Hold Repeat Draw Of Parties – European Solidarity

The Supreme Court has cancelled obligation of the Central Election Commission to hold repeat draw of parties aimed at determination of ordinal numbers of the political forces running for new parliament at the snap parliamentary election scheduled for July 21 on the ballot papers.

Press service of the European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the election will take place on time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 6, the Servant of the People party has appealed against the decision of the Sixth Appeal Administrative Court of Kyiv to hold repeat draw of the parties.