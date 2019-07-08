subscribe to newsletter
25.6 25.95
28.7 29.3
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • Supreme Court Cancels CEC'S Obligation To Hold Repeat Draw Of Parties – European Solidarity
08 July 2019, Monday, 13:40 22
Politics 2019-07-08T19:00:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Supreme Court Cancels CEC'S Obligation To Hold Repeat Draw Of Parties – European Solidarity

Supreme Court Cancels CEC'S Obligation To Hold Repeat Draw Of Parties – European Solidarity

The Supreme Court has cancelled obligation of the Central Election Commission to hold repeat draw of parties aimed at determination of ordinal numbers of the political forces running for new parliament at the snap parliamentary election scheduled for July 21 on the ballot papers.

Press service of the European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the election will take place on time.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 6, the Servant of the People party has appealed against the decision of the Sixth Appeal Administrative Court of Kyiv to hold repeat draw of the parties.

Больше новостей о: election supreme court CEC ballot papers snap parliamentary election

Archive
News
Ukraine, EU Sign 5 Financial Agreements Worth EUR 127 Million 18:09
PGO Opens Treason Case Due To Planned Link-Up Between NewsOne And Russia 1 TV Channels 18:05
48.8% Of Pollees Questioned By Democratic Initiatives And Razumkov Center For Finding Certain Compromise With Russia And DPR/LPR To Restore Peace In Donbas 17:58
Gas Price For Household Consumers Not To Grow In Fall – Groysman 17:55
NBU Acquires Record-Breaking USD 321.2 Million On July 1-5 17:52
more news
NewsOne Cancels Teleconference Bridge With Russia-1 Channel 14:09
Ukraine, EU Prepare Draft Joint Statement For Summit And Take Into Account Ukraine’s Demands – Ambassador Tochytskyi 13:33
Zelenskyy Calling On Putin, Trump, May, Merkel, And Macron To Hold Meeting In Belarus 13:46
Zelenskyy To Table Presidential Lustration Bill For Rada's Consideration – Presidential Envoy To Rada Stefanchuk 13:51
Supreme Court Cancels CEC'S Obligation To Hold Repeat Draw Of Parties – European Solidarity 13:40
more news
Ukraine, EU Prepare Draft Joint Statement For Summit And Take Into Account Ukraine’s Demands – Ambassador Tochytskyi 13:33
Supreme Court Cancels CEC'S Obligation To Hold Repeat Draw Of Parties – European Solidarity 13:40
Zelenskyy Calling On Putin, Trump, May, Merkel, And Macron To Hold Meeting In Belarus 13:46
NewsOne Cancels Teleconference Bridge With Russia-1 Channel 14:09
Zelenskyy To Table Presidential Lustration Bill For Rada's Consideration – Presidential Envoy To Rada Stefanchuk 13:51
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok