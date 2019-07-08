Ukraine, EU Prepare Draft Joint Statement For Summit And Take Into Account Ukraine’s Demands – Ambassador Tochytskyi

Ukraine, EU Prepare Draft Joint Statement For Summit And Take Into Account Ukraine’s Demands – Ambassador Toch

Ukraine and the European Union have prepared a draft joint statement for the 21st Ukraine - EU Summit and took into account Ukraine’s demands.

Ukraine's representatives to the EU / Ukraine’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, Mykola Tochytskyi, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Last week, some media reported that the draft joint statement was not agreed by the Presidential Office due to which its adoption at the summit could be disrupted.

Tochytskyi said that the final declaration of the summit will reflect prospects of further integration of Ukraine with the EU markets, in particular, with the energy one.

Tochytskyi also reminded it was planned to sign five agreements at the summit.

One of them provides for allocation of EUR 10 million for infrastructure and establishment of the EU office in Mariupol (Donetsk region).

The other agreements touch upon technical cooperation to bring Ukrainian legislation in line with the Ukraine - European Union Association Agreement, decentralization and fight against corruption.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, will visit Kyiv to take part in the Ukraine - EU Summit on Monday.