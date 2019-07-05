CEC Will Fulfill Any Supreme Court's Ruling On Repeat Draw Of Parties, But Will Not Manage To Re-Print Ballot Papers Before Rada Election – CEC Deputy Chairperson Radchenko

CEC Will Fulfill Any Supreme Court's Ruling On Repeat Draw Of Parties, But Will Not Manage To Re-Print Ballot

The Central Election Commission will fulfill any decision of the Supreme Court as for the repeat draw of parties for determination of their ordinal number in the ballot papers, however, will not be able to re-print the ballot papers before the snap parliamentary election scheduled for July 21.

Deputy chairperson of the CEC, Yevhen Radchenko, said this on 112 Ukraine TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Central Election Commission considers that the decision of the court to hold repeat draw of parties aimed at determination of their ordinal numbers in ballot papers will disrupt the snap parliamentary election scheduled for July 21.

She said the CEC would appeal against the ruling at the Supreme Court.

Leader of the Servant of the People party, Dmytro Razumkov, says that the court’s ruling on repeat draw procedure puts the snap parliamentary election on July 21 at risk.

He said that a part of the ballot papers had already been printed and their number was around 5 million.

Razumkov noted that it meant that a part of the budget funds had been spent and the situation could lead to a disruption of the election.

On July 4, the Sixth Appeal Administrative Court obliged the Central Election Commission to hold repeat draw of parties at the Verkhovna Rada election.