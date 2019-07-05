Commercial Court Of High Court Of Justice Decides To Freeze USD 145 Million Of Nord Stream Dividends During Their Payment To Gazprom

Commercial Court Of High Court Of Justice Decides To Freeze USD 145 Million Of Nord Stream Dividends During Th

Under an appeal of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, the Commercial Court Of the High Court Of Justice obliged the Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom to send USD 145 million it is expecting as dividends from Nord Stream into the court's account as a security for fulfillment of the court’s requirements.

Naftogaz has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the Court obliged Gazprom to obtain agreement from Naftogaz or the Court during taking new decisions by Nord Stream stockholders on payment of dividends.

In March, the Commercial Court Of the High Court Of Justice levied additional obligations on Gazprom urging it not to conceal and withdraw its assets from the jurisdiction of England and the Netherlands.

Besides, the Court obliged Gazprom to provide monetary security worth USD 200 million into the Court's account to guarantee fulfillment of the Court’s demands.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July 2018, Naftogaz submitted to Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC; Sweden) an appeal demanding revising of the gas transit tariff under the contract with Gazprom and preliminarily estimated its demands at USD 11.58 billion less interest.