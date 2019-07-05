Head Of Council Of Judges Tkachuk Steps Down From Office

Head of the Council of Judges, Oleh Tkachuk, has early stepped down from office.

Press service of the Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on Friday, on July 5, an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Judges started.

At it, Tkachuk announced his resignation in view of his participation in a tender for a Constitutional Court judge.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 21, Tkachuk informed of pressure exerted on judges by the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Office and address a court with respective claims.

In particular, he accused Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Ruslan Riaboshapka, of an attempt to take control over the whole judicial system in view of a June 19 meeting with deputy chairperson of the Council of Judges, Vadym Butenko.

Riaboshapka refuted all the accusations and said he would sue Tkachuk.