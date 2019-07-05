PGO Asking Court To Arrest Yuschenko's Property

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) is asking the court to arrest property of former president of Ukraine (2005-2010), Viktor Yuschenko, in particular, his real estate.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

He said that touches the real estate owned by Yuschenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the PGO has served Yuschenko with charge papers as he is suspected of embezzlement of UAH 540 million and assisting former president, Viktor Yanukovych, in appropriation of the Mezhygirya residence.