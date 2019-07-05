subscribe to newsletter
  • Rio De Janeiro Ex-Governor Cabral Accusing NOC President Bubka And Other IOC Heads Of Taking Bribe Of USD 1.5 Million
05 July 2019, Friday, 12:11 21
Former governor of Rio de Janeiro (the Federative Republic of Brazil), Sergio Cabral, is accusing president of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine, Serhii Bubka, and other heads of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) of taking the bribe of USD 1.5 million.

This follows from data published by Marca (the Kingdom of Spain), Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In his testimony, he told the court he had bribed several members of the IOC to let Rio de Janeiro be picked as the capital for the Summer Olympics in 2016.

Besides, he said that Russian Alexandr Popov and Ukrainian Serhii Bubka were among those to sell their votes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Bubka, 52, has occupied the post of the NOC since June 2005.

