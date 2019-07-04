Court Obliges CEC To Re-Draw Parties In Rada Election

The Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal obliged the Central Election Commission (CEC) to re-draw the parties in the election of the Verkhovna Rada.

The Opora civil network said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is indicated that the court ordered a repeated draw.

It is noted that about 5 million ballots have already been printed.

The CEC intends to appeal the decision of the court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the snap parliamentary election will be held on July 21.