Court Obliges CEC To Re-Draw Parties In Rada Election

The Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal obliged the Central Election Commission (CEC) to re-draw the parties in the election of the Verkhovna Rada.\r\nThe Opora civil network said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.\r\nIt is indicated that the court ordered a repeated draw.\r\nIt is noted that about 5 million ballots have already been printed.\r\nThe CEC intends to appeal the decision of the court.\r\nAs Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the snap parliamentary election will be held on July 21.