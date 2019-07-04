European Council President Tusk, European Commission President Juncker, EU High Representative Mogherini, European Commissioner Hahn To Attend Ukraine-EU Summit In Kyiv On July 8

The European Council’s President Donald Tusk, the European Commission’s President Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, and the European Union’s Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn will attend the 21st Ukraine-EU summit in Kyiv on July 8.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced this in a statement in response to an information request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The 21st Ukraine-EU summit, a bilateral event at the highest political level between Ukraine and the European Union, will take place in Kyiv on July 8, 2019. The plan is that President of Ukraine V. Zelenskyy will represent our country at the summit and the European Council’s President Donald Tusk, the European Commission’s President Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, and the European Union’s Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn will represent the European Union,” the ministry said in the statement.

A wide range of issues involving bilateral relations is expected to be discussed at the summit. Special attention will be paid to security and defense issues against the backdrop of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the 20th Ukraine-EU summit was held in Brussels (Belgium) on July 9, 2018.

The European Union acknowledged Ukraine's European aspirations in a joint statement that was issued after the summit.

For the second time in history, the preceding Ukraine-EU summit, which was held in Kyiv, ended without a joint statement.

A joint statement was not issued precisely because the European Union was unable to agree on “acknowledgement of Ukraine’s European aspirations of Ukraine" despite the fact that such a proposal was included in the final declaration of the previous Eastern Partnership summit and despite the fact that the preamble to the association agreement between Ukraine and the European Union states that the European Union "acknowledges the European aspirations of Ukraine and welcomes its European choice."

According to unofficial information, the Netherlands (supported by Germany and France) blocked inclusion of this item in the joint statement.