Foreign Ministry: Joint Statement Expected To Be Adopted, 5 Financial Agreements Signed At July 8 Ukraine-EU Summit

A joint statement is expected to be adopted and five financial agreements signed at the 21st Ukraine-EU summit, which will be held in Kyiv on July 8.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ spokesperson Kateryna Zelenko announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"It is envisaged that a joint statement will be adopted at the end of the summit," Zelenko said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Office of the President of Ukraine neither confirmed nor denied media reports claiming that the participants in the summit could fail to adopt a joint statement because the draft of the joint statement has not yet been approved by the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced that agreements on financing the following four programs are expected to be signed at the summit: “the EU Anti-Corruption Initiative in Ukraine – the Second Phase,” “The 2019 Technical Cooperation Program,” “U-LEAD with Europe: Ukraine Local Empowerment, Accountability and Development Program – Second Phase," and "EU Support for Civil Society and Culture."

Besides, the Cabinet of Ministers and the European Commission are expected to sign a supplementary agreement on amendments to the agreement on financing the “EU Support for the East of Ukraine” program.

Ukraine will be represented at the summit by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the European Union by the European Council’s President Donald Tusk, the European Commission’s President Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, and the European Union’s Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.

A wide range of issues involving bilateral relations is expected to be discussed at the summit. Special attention will be paid to security and defense issues against the backdrop of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the 20th Ukraine-EU summit was held in Brussels (Belgium) on July 9, 2018.

The European Union acknowledged Ukraine's European aspirations in a joint statement that was issued after the summit.

The preceding Ukraine-EU summit, which was held in Kyiv, was the second in history to end without a joint statement.

A joint statement was not issued precisely because the European Union was unable to agree on “acknowledgement of Ukraine’s European aspirations of Ukraine" despite the fact that such a proposal was included in the final declaration of the previous Eastern Partnership summit and despite the fact that the preamble to the association agreement between Ukraine and the European Union states that the European Union "acknowledges the European aspirations of Ukraine and welcomes its European choice."

According to unofficial information, the Netherlands (supported by Germany and France) blocked inclusion of this item in the joint statement.