  • Poll: Servant Of People Will Win 42.3% Of Votes In Rada Election, Opposition Platform 13.4%, European Solidarity 8.3%, Batkivschyna 7.2%, Holos 7.2%
04 July 2019, Thursday, 20:14 18
Politics 2019-07-04T21:45:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Poll: Servant Of People Will Win 42.3% Of Votes In Rada Election, Opposition Platform 13.4%, European Solidarity 8.3%, Batkivschyna 7.2%, Holos 7.2%

42.3% of Ukrainians who intend to vote in the snap parliamentary election scheduled for July 21 and have already made their choices intend to vote for the Servant of the People party, 13.4% for the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association, 8.3% for the European Solidarity party, 7.2% for the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, and 7.2% for the Holos party.

This is indicated by the results of a poll conducted by the Rating polling group, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the results of the poll, 3.8% of the respondents in it said they would vote for the Strength and Honor Party, 3.1% for the Opposition Bloc, 2.8% for Groysman’s Ukrainian Strategy party, 2.4% for the Civic Position party, 2.4% for the Oleh Liashko Radical party, and 2.3% for the Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association party.

Fewer than 2% of the respondents said they would vote for other political forces.

Besides, 62% of the respondents in the poll said they would definitely vote in the July 21 snap parliamentary election, 23% said they would most likely vote, 12% said they would not vote, and 3% said they were undecided.

The Rating sociological group polled 2,500 adults from June 29 to July 3.

The margin of non-sampling error does not exceed 2%

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 13% of the respondents in a poll conducted by the Rating polling group want to see the Opposition Platform - For Life's leader Yurii Boiko as the next prime minister, 11% the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party’s leader Yulia Tymoshenko, and 10% current Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman.

