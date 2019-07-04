NACB Closes Case Against PGO Departmental Head Hutsuliak, But SACPO Reopens It

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has closed the criminal proceedings against Volodymyr Hutsuliak, the head of the department of procedural management of pre-trial investigations at the Prosecutor-General’s Office, but the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has reopened canceled the decision to close the case.

A law enforcement source disclosed this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Detectives closed the case, but the SACPO canceled the order to close it," he said.

According to him, the case was closed in June, but the SACPO canceled the decision to close it and reopened its investigation.

The case is being investigated under Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code (false declaration).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to media reports, Hutsuliak and his wife used other people's homes and vehicles that were not listed in their 2016 asset declaration in 2017.