PGO Files Suspicion Against Constitutional Court Ex-Judge Vdovychenko In Case Involving Usurpation Of Power By Yanukovych

PGO Files Suspicion Against Constitutional Court Ex-Judge Vdovychenko In Case Involving Usurpation Of Power By

The Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGO) has filed a notification of suspicion against a former Constitutional Court judge, Serhii Vdovychenko, in connection with the case in which former president Viktor Yanukovych is suspected of usurping power.

A source within the Prosecutor-General’s Office disclosed this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The draft suspicion was sent to [Prosecutor General Yurii] Lutsenko," the source said.

He is suspected of knowingly issuing unjust decisions in 2010 to allow reintroduction of Ukraine’s 1996 Constitution and creation of a coalition of parliamentarians to help Yanukovych usurp power.

Vdovychenko, to whom the draft suspicion was prepared, was a judge-rapporteur of the Constitutional Court when deciding on the return of the 1996 Constitution.

His term of office as a judge of the Constitutional Court expired on June 3, 2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2017, the Prosecutor-General’s Office has served former minister of justice Oleksandr Lavrynovych with notification of suspicion of seizing power by illegally reintroducing the 1996 Constitution in 2010.