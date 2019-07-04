subscribe to newsletter
25.85 26.2
28.95 29.65
˟
  • Home
  • News
  • Politics
  • PGO Files Suspicion Against Constitutional Court Ex-Judge Vdovychenko In Case Involving Usurpation Of Power By Yanukovych
04 July 2019, Thursday, 14:52 14
Politics 2019-07-04T22:04:23+03:00
Ukrainian news
PGO Files Suspicion Against Constitutional Court Ex-Judge Vdovychenko In Case Involving Usurpation Of Power By

PGO Files Suspicion Against Constitutional Court Ex-Judge Vdovychenko In Case Involving Usurpation Of Power By Yanukovych

The Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGO) has filed a notification of suspicion against a former Constitutional Court judge, Serhii Vdovychenko, in connection with the case in which former president Viktor Yanukovych is suspected of usurping power.

A source within the Prosecutor-General’s Office disclosed this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The draft suspicion was sent to [Prosecutor General Yurii] Lutsenko," the source said.

He is suspected of knowingly issuing unjust decisions in 2010 to allow reintroduction of Ukraine’s 1996 Constitution and creation of a coalition of parliamentarians to help Yanukovych usurp power.

Vdovychenko, to whom the draft suspicion was prepared, was a judge-rapporteur of the Constitutional Court when deciding on the return of the 1996 Constitution.

His term of office as a judge of the Constitutional Court expired on June 3, 2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September 2017, the Prosecutor-General’s Office has served former minister of justice Oleksandr Lavrynovych with notification of suspicion of seizing power by illegally reintroducing the 1996 Constitution in 2010.

Больше новостей о: PGO judge Constitutional Court Viktor Yanukovych notice of suspicion suspicion Serhii Vdovychenko usurping power

Archive
News
Court Obliges CEC To Re-Draw Parties In Rada Election 20:34
European Council President Tusk, European Commission President Juncker, EU High Representative Mogherini, European Commissioner Hahn To Attend Ukraine-EU Summit In Kyiv On July 8 20:30
Foreign Ministry: Joint Statement Expected To Be Adopted, 5 Financial Agreements Signed At July 8 Ukraine-EU Summit 20:27
SBU Detains Ex-Head Of DPR Air Defense Brigade, Court Orders His Arrest 20:18
Poll: Servant Of People Will Win 42.3% Of Votes In Rada Election, Opposition Platform 13.4%, European Solidarity 8.3%, Batkivschyna 7.2%, Holos 7.2% 20:14
more news
Finance Ministry: Ukraine Needs To Pay USD 2.7 Billion On Foreign Debt By 2020 18:56
Supreme Court Considers CEC Responsible For Decision To Register Kliuev And Sharii As MP Candidates For Snap Parliamentary Election 18:53
TCG Achieves No Progress In Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Campaign, And In Release Of Hostages 13:22
Zelenskyy Hoping For Big Privatization Before 2020 13:41
Parubiy Asking PGO, SBU, Border Service To Provide Information About Vlogger Sharii's And Presidential Administration Ex-Head Kliuev’s Stay In Ukraine To Cancel Their Registration As MP Candidates 13:33
more news
Poll: Servant Of People Will Win 42.3% Of Votes In Rada Election, Opposition Platform 13.4%, European Solidarity 8.3%, Batkivschyna 7.2%, Holos 7.2% 20:14
Zelenskyy Hoping For Big Privatization Before 2020 13:41
SBU Detains Ex-Head Of DPR Air Defense Brigade, Court Orders His Arrest 20:18
TCG Achieves No Progress In Ceasefire Regime In Donbas For Harvesting Campaign, And In Release Of Hostages 13:22
Canada Decides To Allocate USD 45 Million To Support Ukraine 13:30
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok