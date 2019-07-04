Holos To Amend Law On Lustration

The Holos party intends to amend the law "On the cleansing of power" (on lustration).

Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, one of the members of the Holos team and the MP candidate from the party, said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“Of course we will complement (the law),” he said.

According to him, the party will propose a bill on amending the law on lustration after passage to the Verkhovna Rada.

He also said that in the case of the abolition of the current law on lustration by the Constitutional Court, Holos will submit a new bill to the parliament.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 200 supporters of Svoboda, National Corps and European Solidarity hold meetings near the Constitutional Court against the possible cancellation of the law on lustration.

A total of 43.2% of pollees questioned by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute and the Social Monitoring center and who are ready to take part in the parliamentary election, are ready to support the Servant of the People party, 12% - for Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association, 9.4% - for Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, 8.3% - Holos party of singer Viacheslav Vakarchuk, and 8.2% - European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko.