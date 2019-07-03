subscribe to newsletter
Cabinet Approves Macroeconomic Indicators For 2020-2022

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved macroeconomic indicators for 2020-2022.

Respective resolution was adopted on May 15, however, posted on the official website only on July 3, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The outlook was developed in compliance with the scenario based on the analysis of the development of the domestic economy in 2016-2018, the current economic situation, assumptions that took into account the influence of external and internal factors, and is based on expected calculations of the development of the Ukrainian economy in 2020-2022 both in general and by economic sectors.

This scenario is a continuation of scenario 1 of the outlook, which is incorporated in the state budget for 2019 based on the implementation of reforms in accordance with the priorities defined in the government strategic documents.

In compliance with the basic outlook, in 2020, the gross domestic product growth is expected to be 3.3%; 3.8% in 2021 and 4.1% ín 2022.

Consumer prices growth (December over December) is expected to be 6% in 2020, 5.7% in 2021 and 5.3% in 2022.

In compliance with the scenario 2, in 2020 the GDP growth is expected to make 3.6%, 3.6% in 2021 and 3.3% in 2022.

Consumer prices growth (December over December) is expected to be 6.5% in 2020, 7.1% in 2021 and 7% in 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the budget resolution for 2019-2021.

The document envisions GDP growth of 3.6% in 2019, inflation of 6.5%, producers prices growth of 7.2% and the hryvnia exchange rate of 30.5 UAH/USD.

