Court Frees Groysman’s Ex-Deputy Chief Of Protocol Yezhov From Custody

The Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv has released Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman’s former deputy chief of protocol Stanyslav Yezhov, who is accused of working for Russian intelligence agencies, from custody.

Yezhov’s lawyer Valentyn Rybin announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The court granted our petition today and changed the measure of restraint against Yezhov to round-the-clock house arrest and ordered him to wear an electronic monitoring device," he said.

According to the lawyer, Yezhov’s defense team petitioned the court to change the measure of restraint against him based on, among other things, the Constitutional Court’s June 25 ruling that arrest as the only form of preventive measure against people suspected of treason and terrorism is unconstitutional.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine detained Yezhov on December 20, 2017, on suspicion of working for Russian intelligence services.

The prosecutor’s office accuses Yezhov of transferring materials about the prime minister’s meetings with Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg Stoltenberg, the United States’ Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker, and the European Union’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini to Russian intelligence services.