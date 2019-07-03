subscribe to newsletter
  PGO Sends CEC Additional Evidence That Presidential Administration Ex-Head Kliuev Has Not Lived In Ukraine For 5 Years
03 July 2019, Wednesday, 18:59
Politics 2019-07-04T09:00:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
PGO Sends CEC Additional Evidence That Presidential Administration Ex-Head Kliuev Has Not Lived In Ukraine For

PGO Sends CEC Additional Evidence That Presidential Administration Ex-Head Kliuev Has Not Lived In Ukraine For 5 Years

The Prosecutor-General’s Office (PGO) has provided the Central Election Commission (CEC) with additional evidence that the former head of the Ukrainian Presidential Administration, Andrii Kliuev, has been out of Ukraine for the past five years.

The special investigations department of the Prosecutor-General’s Office announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the Prosecutor-General’s Office sent information about the criminal proceedings against Kliuev to the Central Election Commission on June 21 in response to a request from a member of the commission.

The Central Election Commission was also informed about the progress of the search for Kliuev and the available evidence that he has been a permanent resident of Russia since 2014.

The Central Election Commission decided on July 2 to register Kliuev as a candidate in the upcoming parliamentary election despite the objective information provided by investigators, the statement said.

In connection with this, the special investigations department sent additional and more detailed information, copies of certain procedural documents confirming that Kliuev has been a permanent resident of Russia since 2014, and prove of absence of information that he lives in Ukraine to the Central Election Commission on Wednesday, July 3.

The special investigations department also expressed its willingness to provide clarifications or any other information about the pre-trial investigation if requested by the Central Election Commission.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, about 500 people protested against the registration of video blogger Anatolii Sharii and Kliuev as candidates in the upcoming parliamentary election on the Independence Square in Kyiv on July 2.

The Central Election Commission has registered former president Viktor Yanukovych’s former chief of staff Kliuev and Sharii as candidates in the July 21 snap parliamentary election.

