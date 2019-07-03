subscribe to newsletter
  Supreme Court Considers CEC Responsible For Decision To Register Kliuev And Sharii As MP Candidates For Snap Parliamentary Election
03 July 2019, Wednesday, 18:53
Supreme Court Considers CEC Responsible For Decision To Register Kliuev And Sharii As MP Candidates For Snap Parliamentary Election

The Supreme Court considers that the Central Election Commission is responsible for the decision to register former head of the presidential administration of former president, Viktor Yanukovych, Andrii Kliuev, and YouTube vlogger, Anatolii Sharii, as MP candidates for the snap parliamentary election scheduled for July 21.

Head of the Cassation Administrative Court of the Supreme Court, Mykhailo Smokovych, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that in compliance with the legislation, the CEC is allowed to cancel the registration of the candidates several days before the election.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 2, about 500 people were rallying on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square in Kyiv against the Kliuev and Sharii’s registration as MP candidates.

