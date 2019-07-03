Zelenskyy Hoping For Big Privatization Before 2020

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes for holding of big privatization before 2020.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, in Canada, President Zelenskyy had a meeting with Vice President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia region, Cyril Muller.

"We want to deepen the cooperation. Today, we had a meeting with an IMF delegation at which they reassured Ukraine of support. We are ready to join a new program after establishment of new Government," Zelenskyy noted.

The President noted that Ukraine had achieved macroeconomic stability and was ready to continue implementation of reforms after the snap parliamentary election.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Property Fund (SPF) has asked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to unblock the process of big privatization.