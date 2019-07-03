subscribe to newsletter
25.9 26.25
29.05 29.75
˟
03 July 2019, Wednesday, 13:41 15
Economy 2019-07-03T17:00:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Hoping For Big Privatization Before 2020

Zelenskyy Hoping For Big Privatization Before 2020

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes for holding of big privatization before 2020.

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, in Canada, President Zelenskyy had a meeting with Vice President of the World Bank for Europe and Central Asia region, Cyril Muller.

"We want to deepen the cooperation. Today, we had a meeting with an IMF delegation at which they reassured Ukraine of support. We are ready to join a new program after establishment of new Government," Zelenskyy noted.

The President noted that Ukraine had achieved macroeconomic stability and was ready to continue implementation of reforms after the snap parliamentary election.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Property Fund (SPF) has asked President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to unblock the process of big privatization.

Больше новостей о: President privatization Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Archive
News
Cabinet Approves Macroeconomic Indicators For 2020-2022 19:06
Court Frees Groysman’s Ex-Deputy Chief Of Protocol Yezhov From Custody 19:01
PGO Sends CEC Additional Evidence That Presidential Administration Ex-Head Kliuev Has Not Lived In Ukraine For 5 Years 18:59
Finance Ministry: Ukraine Needs To Pay USD 2.7 Billion On Foreign Debt By 2020 18:56
Supreme Court Considers CEC Responsible For Decision To Register Kliuev And Sharii As MP Candidates For Snap Parliamentary Election 18:53
more news
Darnitsa joins the European Business Association 20:10
Vasyl Khmelnytsky began construction of a new plant in the Kiev region 13:29
Bohdan Not Ruling Out Dismissal Of Klitschko As Head Of Kyiv City Administration 20:04
Klimkin Decides To Go On Vacation 20:01
Swedish IKEA Starts Searching For Personnel To Work In Kyiv 19:42
more news
Investigation Considers Suicide Main Version Of Death Of MP Tymchuk 20:07
Swedish IKEA Starts Searching For Personnel To Work In Kyiv 19:42
Zelenskyy Again Asking Rada To Dismiss Lutsenko And Klimkin, Appoint Prystaiko As Foreign Affairs Minister 15:42
CEC Registers Youtuber Sharii As MP Candidate 15:53
Zelenskyy Hoping For Big Privatization Before 2020 13:41
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok