IMF Managing Director Lagarde Suspends Fulfillment Of Her Duties

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Christine Lagarde, has suspended fulfillment of her duties being nominated for the post of the President of the European Central Bank.

She has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, David Lipton, will now be the acting head of the Fund.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Lagarde has headed the IMF since 2011.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission to Ukraine to reach working agreement on a new program right after the establishment of the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Zelenskyy noted that cooperation with the IMF is still a priority for the Ukrainian authorities and that he was ready to continue cooperation with the mission.

He also assured he was guaranteeing independence of the National Bank of Ukraine.