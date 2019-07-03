Parubiy Asking PGO, SBU, Border Service To Provide Information About Vlogger Sharii's And Presidential Administration Ex-Head Kliuev’s Stay In Ukraine To Cancel Their Registration As MP Candidates

Parubiy Asking PGO, SBU, Border Service To Provide Information About Vlogger Sharii's And Presidential Adminis

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Andriy Parubiy, is asking the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO), Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine to provide information about stay of youtuber Anatolii Sharii and former head of the Yanukovych's Presidential Administration, Andrii Kliuev, in the territory of Ukraine to cancel their registration as MP candidates for the snap parliamentary election scheduled for July 21.

Parubiy has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Parubiy, proving the fact that the two odious persons have not lived in Ukraine over the last five years will allow the Central Election Commission to cancel its decision on their registration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, the CEC registered Sharii and Kliuev as MP candidates.

On July 2 evening, about 500 people launched a rally on Maidan Nezalezhnosti square in Kyiv against their registration.