Canada Decides To Allocate USD 45 Million To Support Ukraine

Canada has decided to allocate over USD 45 million in assistance to Ukraine.

This follows from respective statement posted on the official website of the Canadian Government after the conference in support of reforms in Ukraine that was held in Toronto, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

A total of 37 countries took place in the conference in Toronto on July 2.

Canada and the world community support the people of Ukraine on their way to safe, sovereign and prosperous future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 1-3, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is paying an official visit to Toronto to take part in the Ukrainian reforms conference.